Editor: As reported in the Sun Gazette, the Arlington County Board is considering an ordinance to ban the carrying of firearms in certain county venues.
Because of all the talk about defunding and/or reforming the police, it seems to be an odd time to be giving the police more reasons to make contact with the public.
Suppose someone inadvertently enters a no-gun zone with a gun. A police officer notices and issues commands to the suspect, who complies as best as can be expected under the stress of the interaction with the police. The officer, perhaps on edge, misinterprets aspects of the compliance, and the situation escalates.
We would hope for a non-tragic outcome, but if the suspect or the officer is harmed, it would have happened because of the ordinance, a solution looking for a problem.
Steve Brown, Springfield
