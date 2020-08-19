Editor: A new ordinance to ban firearms on county-owned property will be considered by the Arlington County Board next month.
At a preliminary vote to advertise the ordinance, County Board member Katie Cristol went to the heart of the matter: “The basic issue for us to discuss is whether we believe we’re a safer community with more people carrying guns on public property or a less safe community for that.”
While Arlington residents may voice a great diversity of opinion, everyone agrees that safety is of critical importance. Guns on county property pose a serious threat to that sense of safety.
I have personally encountered guns in public spaces – shopping in a farmers’ market, standing in line at an ice-cream stand, and boarding a shuttle bus. In all of these cases, the sight of a gun in a public space made me more than uncomfortable; I was afraid. As a result, I left the farmers’ market with no purchases, I walked out of the ice-cream store, and I made my family wait for the next bus. If I have county-government business that must be transacted, I may not be able to just “walk out” when I see a gun.
Every resident of Arlington deserves the right to go about his or her daily activities without fear. A ban on guns on county-government property will be a big step in the right direction. I respectfully request that the County Board pass the ban so everyone can feel safe while using public spaces.
Gail Hermosilla, Arlington
