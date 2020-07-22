Editor: We live here in Arlington, praised time and time again for its school system and commended in a multitude of ways as one of the best communities in America. But when you look under the veneer, for all its wealth and progressiveness, data indicates that while Arlington may be excellent for affluent, non-disabled whites, it is less so for everybody else.
COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in every conceivable fashion, and will continue to do so for quite some time. The pandemic is unsettling education on an unprecedented scale. The abrupt switch to remote learning wiped out academic gains for many students in America and widened racial and economic gaps. Catching up in the fall will be particularly painful for students of color, as school shutdowns and distance-learning likely will compound existing achievement disparities between white students and students of black and Hispanic heritage.
Black Parents of Arlington (BPA) was initially created in 2017 as a social-advocacy group designed as a safe space for black parents. Our goal is to improve the lives of Arlington’s black children. Our parents are native to Arlington with deep-rooted families as well as transplants from across the nation and abroad. We represent different races, socio-economic, religious and educational backgrounds. The one thing that we have in common is that we are all raising black children.
Our children’s black minds matter. We implore the broader community to take notice of the ongoing discrimination, segregation, and racial violence that persists in America – and, yes, here in Arlington. The time is now to dismantle racism and systemic bias.
This will be hard work. We cannot address opportunity gaps without understanding their origins and working to disrupt the systemic racism that lies beneath. We have to acknowledge systemic racism and that white families have benefited from it for generations.
White people are not more exceptional just based on the fact that they are white. In fact, being able to succeed as a person of color in a racist society is what is exceptional. So we need to be honest about why APS data shows that 46 percent of white students are deemed gifted by the time they reach middle school, while only 21 percent of black children are. Further, we need to address the flaws in the system that results in a lower percentage of minority students enrolling in high-level classes, a higher number of minority students classified as special needs, and comparatively more severe punishments and discipline for students of color.
Our children must be taught by educators that aren’t afraid to teach true history and have the cultural competency to create safe learning environments at our schools. We can no longer let our schools and criminal-justice systems co-opt the excellence of black people, the indigenous and other people of color. That our children are sitting in classrooms side by side with their white counterparts is a testament to the resilience and brilliance of our people and our children.
Being racist doesn’t always require intentionality. Being anti-racist always does. Well-intentioned white people display a certain kind of racism when they refuse to accept that they may not be part of the solution. Anti-racism must be mindful. There’s a level of self-examination and self-awareness that white people are not doing that they must do. Arlington Public Schools should be at the forefront of guiding white parents, teachers, administrators and staff towards an anti-racist perspective.
So what are our demands of APS for our children? Mandatory anti-racist and cultural-competency training for teachers, more classroom teachers of color, an anti-racist curriculum, the addressing of discipline disparities, and an emphasis on more mental-health services for our most vulnerable children.
When we open up access to opportunity for black children, we also pave the way for socio-economically challenged children to thrive. When we create an environment of anti-racism for African American students, and acknowledge how teachers’ implicit biases play a large role in children’s well-being, we establish an enhanced path for Latin American, Asian and African children and English-language learners. When we eradicate disparities in discipline between black and white students, our work also provides more equitable outcomes for our Muslim students, our Latinx students and our disabled students.
Maya Angelou, the esteemed black American writer and poet, wrote, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” We need to have the courage to face Arlington’s racist past and do the hard work to create the type of anti-racist community that we have envisioned for ourselves and even more importantly, for our children.
Whytni Kernodle, Esq., Arlington
Kernodle is co-founder and current vice president of Black Parents of Arlington.
