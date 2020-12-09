Editor: Our family bought a house in Arlington in spring of 1975. At that time, Arlington seemed to be largely a middle-class community. There were plenty of police, fire and school employees (I am a retired educator with APS) in the neighborhood.
Our houses were not grand: tiny closets, one small bathroom, but perfect to be close to shops and parks. There was a bus stop on Wilson Boulevard; my husband commuted downtown by bus and Metro. Our children thrived at the local school. We enjoyed the parks and trails, the public libraries, and explorations of all that region offers.
Housing costs have changed dramatically. We no longer have the full range of incomes in Arlington. It’s unlikely many public employees can afford to be a homeowner here.
I believe a community is richer by having educators, librarians, county employees, firefighters and police officers living here. I also believe that a community is richer with small businesses and their owners.
The large swaths of single-family neighborhoods for a minority of residents has, in effect, been exclusionary zoning. We need to explore other possibilities.
A complete range of housing options at multiple price points is possible. Exploring a range of housing types throughout the county would give more choices to all.
Kathryn Scruggs, Arlington
