Editor: Yes, I agree that Arlington voters do seem to be “masochistic” in terms of loading themselves up with public debt [Our View: Know Ramifications of Bond Passage,” Sept. 29].
Too many people think that the economy will just continue upwards. Few plan for a rainy day, even in stately “Arlington North.”
Larry Allen, Arlington
