Editor: A recent online “Editor’s Notebook” column from the Sun Gazette, lauding Arlington’s supposedly slavish devotion to “good governance,” has me wondering: Where is the evidence of Arlington’s superiority in truth-telling, transparency or accountability?
Based on my own interactions with Arlington County government and my observation of others’ interactions with Alexandria city government, I fail to see much difference in their indifference to the public.
Arlington’s “process” is pure smokescreen democracy, designed to make it appear that board members have considered the public’s input, when in fact they simply ignore it and do whatever they had originally intended to do.
At every turn, the public’s input and concerns are reflexively dismissed:
• If you convince several people to attend the Herculean number of meetings comprising Arlington’s process, but they then fail to parrot the exact same script, the board will pronounce a lack of “consensus.” You lose.
• If you attend all the meetings and provide comments early and repeat them often but you don’t have a huge posse of 100 other like-minded people – even if your concerns are backed by current science, documented by facts or supported by professional expertise – then you are dismissed as one of just a “few” malcontents. You lose.
• If, after arduous effort, you collect 1,000-plus petition signatures supporting your position – which takes time – board members will declare your efforts “too late.” You lose, again.
This “Groundhog Day” set-up stymies any attempt to review past failures, much less to take corrective action. Instead, we just repeat the same mistakes.
Case in point: Having registered repeated concerns with staff and board members since 2016 regarding Arlington’s highly flawed approach to stormwater management and growing flood risk, the county appears to have made zero adjustments. Even after the catastrophic wake-up call of July 8, the board and staff stubbornly cling to the status quo.
Suzanne Smith Sundburg, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.