Editor: Libraries are magical places that make adventure, imagination and learning come alive for children. But Arlington hasn’t let a child in the libraries to choose books since March 13! This despite Fairfax allowing in-person browsing since July 13 and Alexandria since Aug. 17.
My 6- and 4-year-old children previously loved unlocking the wonder of new stories, perspectives and ideas, but a child (or their parent) cannot choose a kid’s book by its cover.
It’s not the same as me putting a new bestseller on hold; for kids, they need to “sneak a peek,” as my daughter’s first-grade teacher says. Parents need to see the size of the print, the number of pictures, and the length of the story to best support their children’s love of reading.
I’ve spoken to County Board members during Open Door Mondays, I’ve asked questions at County Board town halls and I’ve written e-mails to the board, but instead of any action, the only response is platitudes of agreement.
Walk and drive through the county – everything is open, but not for kids. Instead, the county has kids staring at screens all day, bearing the brunt of this pandemic.
Where is the county government in caring about kids and their development during this pandemic? Now more than ever, children need libraries; our neighboring jurisdictions understand this.
Please let kids in to choose their books.
Sheila Leonard, Arlington
