Editor: The Arlington County government’s Missing Middle housing questionnaire, due Dec. 31, is 19 pages of push-poll-type questions geared to steer the conversation regarding zoning where the county government wants it to go – upzoning resulting in more density.
And that will result in overcrowded schools, runoff and flooding issues, tree loss, higher housing costs and loss of mom-and pop businesses, just to name a few.
A fairer study would start with a question to each single-family neighborhood resident: Do you want to end single-family zoning and densify your neighborhood?
Margie Bell
Arlington
