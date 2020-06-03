Editor: Discovery Elementary School, per its Website, “is named after John Glenn, and for his intrepid profession.”
The Website notes Glenn “lived in the neighborhood” – and indeed, his home on North Harrison Street stood a stone’s throw from the school. Until late May.
It has been pulled down, and it’s unclear if/how the county government will honor the site where the first American to orbit Earth lived from 1958-63.
A 2012 blog post on the Arlington library Website explains Glenn and his family were lured to the neighborhood by a good school district and “a beautiful tree-shaded hillside.” Their son and daughter crossed the street to Williamsburg Junior High School.
Tree preservationists worry two historic oaks will be destroyed along with the house, and historic preservationists, as Charlie Clark reported on May 27, “are miffed the county hasn’t planned a marker.”
Wait, can that be? No mention, no marker?
COVID-19 impacts everything. Still, can nobody in the county reassure residents that due honor will be paid to the site of Glenn’s home in Arlington? Shouldn’t this be a source of pride for every Arlingtonian?
One wants to believe plans exist but are delayed. A member of the Arlington Historical Society months ago notified the County Board, Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board and historic-preservation staff about this “imminent loss of a truly verifiable historic property.” The response? Shrugs of indifference.
Residents deserve to know the county is committed to a marker or plaque at Glenn’s home, at a minimum. We deserve to know this slice of our history will not be erased.
Kit Norland, Arlington
