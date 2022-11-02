Editor: The Sun Gazette has endorsed the incumbent in the County Board race, instead of Audrey Clement, the challenger.
Why? Because Clement does not have a lot of money and hasn’t built a campaign to match that of the dominant political party.
That’s a strange reason to choose a candidate. You’d think we would want someone who could contribute something uniquely valuable.
Arlington’s population is overwhelmingly Democratic, so we deserve to have a county government that embodies Democratic ideals. But for our own good, we should elevate and listen to a few voices that will challenge our comfortable, but dangerous, groupthink.
Psychologists tell us that any group that hears only people who agree with it is bound to become more extreme and to miss faults in its own thinking and threats that will arise from within and without. It will become sclerotic. Think of any society, company or institution that folds in on itself and shuts out diverse, challenging voices.
Audrey Clement is that challenging voice right now. She is contributing immensely to Arlington by raising serious questions about the county government’s headlong rush over the cliff on Missing Middle. We need to listen to her, and we need her on the County Board so she can keep challenging the groupthink we’re seeing in our county government.
Bill Roos, Arlington
