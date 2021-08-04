[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: In your reportage on the July 17 County Board meeting, you quoted ranked-choice supporter Leo Matkovsky asking, “Why are we not leading Virginia?”
It has been a year since Arlington was given the option to implement instant-runoff elections for County Board, but the board has not taken up the matter.
The article quotes board member Katie Cristol – “the mechanics are pretty complicated” – and in the tape of the meeting, Chairman Matt de Ferranti says he sees ranked-choice voting as important, “at least for primaries.”
I’m a ranked-choice backer, and I like Matkovsky’s impatience. Another speaker at the July 17 meeting, however, was Ian White, who discussed a history he is writing about the suspect origins of our 1932 initiation of staggered-term, at-large system of selecting County Board members, which was preceded by substantial Black success in seeking local office and after which no non-White was elected in Arlington until the 1980s.
I think White’s discussion is important, and supports Cristol’s suggestion that it’s complicated – not just the mechanics of putting ranked-choice voting in place, but whether substantial changes in Arlington’s system should be made in addition to simply adopting it.
In much of the country, there’s a statutory requirement that municipalities select commissions (“charter-review committees”) to examine their forms of government to determine whether things should be improved, and to present their suggestions to the electorate. In Dillon-Rule Virginia there is no such requirement, and our system is essentially unchanged since its Byrd-era inception.
We are nearly alone among Virginia’s counties in electing our governing body at large. Staggered terms are similarly unusual. We have almost 10 times the ratio of residents per board member we had in the 1930s. Our near neighbors in Falls Church elect their council on a nonpartisan basis.
So this letter is to suggest that Arlington take the time to determine how (and whether) our form of government should be changed, including consideration of ranked-choice voting, to move us towards a cohesive package of reforms, rather than limiting our ambitions simply to dropping ranked-choice voting into the existing system.
Dave Schutz, Arlington
