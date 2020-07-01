Editor: Chronic tax increases, overcrowded schools and persistent rent surges. Arlington needs someone different from the “Arlington Consensus.” Arlington needs fresh leaders.
Arlington needs someone who will revive responsible leadership, innovative problem-solving and renewed community engagement.
Inside the corridors of county leadership is a monotonous dialogue exuding with confirmation bias. The “Arlington Consensus” is afflicted by myopic and lethargic thinking because disconnected leaders are more concerned with the biggest splash in the “Woke Olympics” than solving community problems.
Did you forget that the Arlington County Democratic Committee threw out Libby Garvey for supporting an independent? Some of us thought that John Vihstadt’s stunning victory in 2014 as an independent would force changes in county leadership, but leadership chose to double down on partisan loyalty.
That is why Arlington needs to break the “Arlington Consensus” of uncontrolled fiscal policy, opaque leadership practices and zero-sum politics. In contrast, Susan Cunningham looks to stretch out the existing resources by streamlining inefficiencies between county agencies.
Cunningham also rightly aims to expand and leverage civic partnerships to promote substantive solutions on housing, public health and education.
Let’s be honest, if you can’t manage a town of 236,842 people with a $1.4 billion budget (in comparison, Richmond has half the budget with the same population), maybe it’s time to rethink Arlington.
I am 22 years old, an Arlington resident since 2004, an Arlington Public Schools alumnus, a fresh college graduate – and I’m supporting Susan Cunningham for County Board. Will you join me on July 7?
John Dominguez, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.