Editor: Can someone please answer for me what is happening in Arlington County?
We are one of the wealthiest counties in the nation, but our public schools face a $27.6 million budget gap and, this past week, I received a letter to support the sheriff’s office.
Both the sheriff and the schools should be plenty funded with the amount of revenue Arlington receives in taxes.
In what world can we not adequately fund our sheriff and schools?
Nicholas Brienza, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.