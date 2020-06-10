Editor: It would be beneficial for our community if Arlington were to hold a recurring community forum on issues of equality. It would be great to see something of this nature widely advertised and easy to attend (outside of normal work hours) so that we can hear from the most diverse possible set of voices.
Equality in our community is not a static issue; holding a recurring forum will create an open dialogue between the community and local-government officials.
We also should expand the Arlington Human Rights Commission to include a social-justice subcommittee that could liaise with residents and grass-roots organizations and create innovation and improvement in our community before discrimination happens.
Last, I believe there is a serious and public discussion to be had about the methods our police force employs, the tactics they are taught and whether they are receiving training regarding racism and historical trauma. I believe we should explore how to increase connections between the police force and the communities they serve, even in a large urban area such as ours.
We have a robust and capable local government in Arlington and a large community of motivated individuals. Let’s work together and show the country that we are serious about making changes.
Theresa Mozinski, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.