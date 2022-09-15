Editor: On Aug. 23, the Honor Flight of the Ozarks traveled from Springfield, Mo., to Washington D.C., with 76 veterans, 76 guardians plus 19 medical and flight staff. This daylong trip took place so that these veterans could visit their military memorials.
Honor Flight of the Ozarks flight coordinator David T. Snider said that a one-day trip like this could not happen without the assistance of dedicated people on the ground in Arlington. A very special thanks goes to the Arlington County Police Department, who assisted by provided police motor escorts for four motorcoaches. The escort detail assisted Honor Flight of the Ozarks from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to the World War II Memorial in the morning and from the U.S. Marine War Memorial back to the Reagan National Airport in the late afternoon.
The officers who assisted with this particular escort detail went above and beyond to treat our Heroes with honor, dignity and respect.
Snider said, “The professional assistance that these officers gave allowed us to take this large group through the city during heavy traffic with little delay. Thanks go to ALL of them!”
The Arlignton County Police Department officers who organized and participated with the police escort were Chief Andy Penn, Cap. Albert Kim, Lt. Aviv Bercovicz, Lt. Brian Morrison, Lt. Kevin Riley, Sgt. Jeffrey Lubin, Cpl. Michael Cymbalisty, Cpl. James O’Daniel, MPO Stephen Capizzi, MPO Eric Ramon, Officer Tracey Bates, Officer Kelly Heath and Officer John Horvath.
“Their dedication and devotion to our Honor Flight Mission was observed by everyone involved,” Snider said.
Honor Flight of the Ozarks will fly its next mission to Washington D.C. on Oct. 25.
Gary Ellison, director, Honor Flight of the Ozarks, Springfield, Mo.
