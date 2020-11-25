Editor: I am concerned about Arlington County’s “restorative-justice” strategic plan, which would allow many offenders to avoid “confinement” if they make amends with a victim.
It’s important to deter crimes and violence from being committed in the first place. That’s the main purpose of our justice system – one not achieved by “restorative justice.”
Restorative justice can help provide healing afterwards, but it does not deter crimes from being committed in the first place. If a burglar steals from many people and is only caught once, restorative justice doesn’t deter those many crimes, because it only makes the burglar compensate the victim he was caught stealing from.
Most crimes are never solved, so when a career criminal is finally caught, he must be put in jail, not just make things right with the known victim.
The county-government plan’s claims are unrealistic. It cites Minnesota’s experience to justify a soft “restorative justice” approach to school discipline. It claims that “students of color” will “no longer be disproportionately affected by exclusionary discipline such as suspension and expulsion.”
But Minnesota has some of the nation’s largest racial disparities in suspension rates, according to a 2019 study by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
As statistical expert James P. Scanlan notes, schools sometimes reduce overall suspension rates through restorative justice, but they do not reduce the share of suspended students that are minorities.
Hans Bader, Arlington
