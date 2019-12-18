Editor: Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign famously had a sign posted in every staff office: “The economy, stupid!” The purpose was to keep everyone focused on the central message of that campaign.
The Arlington School Board could use such a sign.
For two decades, county school enrollment has been increasing. At each step, the APS staff has done everything it can to ignore the problem and pursue its own agenda. The School Board has not provided proper oversight of the staff for two reasons: it is totally dependent upon the staff to define the problem for them, and far too many School Board members have only been interested in personal political objectives.
The result has been two decades of proposals that have stirred up the community, pitted neighbor against neighbor, and barely kept up with growing enrollment.
The School Board seems to have higher priorities than solving the enrollment problem. It now has the county aflame with another exercise that is generating turmoil without adding a single new classroom, to combat what should be the central focus: dealing with rising enrollment.
To accommodate one new elementary school, APS staff want to play Chinese Checkers with schools all over North Arlington. In doing so, they give the impression that the children in McKinley Elementary who have put up with years of crowding and construction, now must move aside because other families are more worthy.
There are options that are much less disruptive, but our school system isn’t considering them. Perhaps it is because such exercises create a smokescreen to pursue hidden agendas.
The School Board needs to set aside personal projects; the community deserves to have the enrollment problem solved with a minimum of disruption and game-playing.
Sadly, two of the more serious members of the School Board are not seeking re-election. New candidates should be forced to make their priorities clear: Are they committed to addressing the enrollment issue by bringing the county together without unnecessary disruption?
Michael Driggs, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.