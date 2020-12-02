Editor: In January, two new Arlington School Board members will begin their four-year terms. These new members were elected on platforms that enthusiastically supported data-driven processes and equitable solutions to our school district’s needs.
Instead of allowing the new School Board to make long-lasting decisions that will impact the families and taxpayers for years to come, the current School Board is planning to vote on another boundary change on Dec. 3 on its way out the door.
The pending boundary change is not a comprehensive boundary process – it only impacts 33 planning units or 11 percent of the school system. The remaining 89 percent of the school system will be included in a separate boundary process in 2022. However, the 33 planning units will not be eligible to be moved in the 2022 process if they are approved now, which will handcuff the next boundary process and the next School Board.
Instead of embarking on a single comprehensive boundary process for the elementary schools, APS has decided that the best course of action is to break this process into a series of piecemeal, short-sighted changes without a singular long-term plan.
First, APS decided to move McKinley, ATS, and Key to redistribute capacity and assign students to the new school at the Reed site. Now, APS is conducting a boundary process for only 33 planning units. Finally, almost immediately after completing the current boundary process for the 33 planning units, APS expects to start another boundary process for the remaining planning units.
Aside from the obvious inefficiencies of wasting time and money to conduct this piecemeal boundary processes, the enrollment data being used to set the boundaries has been impacted by coronavirus and is simply not a reliable basis to serve as the foundation for new boundaries.
Over 1,700 students have left APS elementary schools since the pandemic began. This is more than twice the capacity of the new school at the Reed site, so the capacity issues that existed pre-pandemic do not currently exist within APS. Further, many families, including a disproportionate number of families at impacted schools like McKinley and Science Focus, have left APS, and it is unclear whether families will return to APS post-pandemic and if they will return to the same planning units.
While everyone appreciates the need to plan for the future, the vast majority of students have not seen the inside of an APS building since March and this may not change for many more months. Everyone hopes a vaccine is widely distributed as soon possible, but in all likelihood, not all students will be vaccinated by fall 2021, and some high-risk students will still require virtual learning.
The capacity issues APS identified (correctly or incorrectly) pre-pandemic simply do not exist today and will not necessarily exist when the new boundaries are set go into effect, so voting on a boundary change for 11 percent of the county based on unreliable and incomplete data is irresponsible.
But, it’s not just irresponsible – it’s also inequitable. APS talks a big game when it comes to equity, but the current boundary process is simply another example of inequitable treatment of students to benefit some at the expense of others.
Just before Thanksgiving, APS released its third boundary proposal for this stage of the process. In this new proposal, planning units in Lyon Village, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the county, were changed to benefit a handful of Lyon Village planning units who were upset that they were slated to attend the new school at the Key site while the majority of Lyon Village was zoned for Science Focus.
To appease relatively small but highly influential constituency, the new proposal more evenly divides Lyon Village between the Key building and Science Focus, but to make room at the Key site, planning units within walking distance to the Key school site and with significantly more lower income families (34-percent economically disadvantaged) were reassigned to Taylor. Essentially, this new proposal allows for the wealthy families to attend the school closest to them, with their neighbors, while the less wealthy families are sent to a school further away – even though these families could (and many do) walk to the school at the Key site.
Instead of spending $11 million to move McKinley, ATS, and Key to permit a new boundary to be drawn for 11 percent of the county, APS should pause this process until accurate data is obtained to ensure that this move and the corresponding financial expense is an equitable use of our resources. It would be a far better use of these resources for the school board to focus on areas that impact the entire community in a COVID environment.
We should be channeling our resources to better understand how to meet the needs of students who are not advancing at the same academic pace in a virtual setting and supporting the teachers who are forced to assess progress of students they have never met in person.
For example, there are county-wide educational considerations around standardized testing that have not yet been addressed and which will impact all of our students for years to come.
There is no harm in pausing the current boundary process, gathering accurate data on enrollment, and conducting one comprehensive process.
Steven Krieger, Arlington
Krieger was a candidate in the spring 2020 Arlington County Democratic Committee School Board caucus.
