Editor: This year has seen many Arlingtonians taking action around national causes that they are passionate about. However, we should not forget local initiatives.
One such important effort is the potential plastic-bag tax supported by EcoAction Arlington.
If implemented by the Arlington County Board, this tax would discourage plastic-bag use, creating a better community for us all.
Plastic pollution is responsible for many issues affecting people, but a plastic bag tax would be able to reduce their impact. Plastic particles can contaminate our air and water, threatening human health. Fortunately, taxes are effective at limiting this harmful waste. In the District of Columbia, the implementation of a tax on all kinds of disposable bags resulted in 80 percent of residents using fewer disposable plastic bags.
We have a great opportunity to pass this tax that would have repercussions beyond Arlington. We would be the first Virginia community to implement this policy. We can start a trend that other communities will hopefully follow, and perhaps even cause the state government to act on this issue.
Let’s make history and pass this ordinance.
Stephen D’Alessio, Arlington
