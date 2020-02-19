Editor: If you value living in a vibrant, diverse community, please support an increase of the Arlington Housing Investment Fund (AHIF) to $25 million in the fiscal 2021 Arlington government budget.
This funding increase is critical, because the percentage of available, affordable housing will plummet as Arlington’s desirability increases.
Demand for housing outstrips supply, resulting in those with means can stay and those without cannot. Diversity evaporates and arguably will ultimately rob us of Arlington’s richness. We cannot passively expect market forces to preserve diversity.
AHIF is neither a grant nor giveaway program; it is a community investment. Affordable-housing developers receive loans that work as a revolving fund to finance future projects – a sustainable solution, not a one-time handout.
AHIF is a critical foundation to finance affordable-housing development in conjunction with commercial loans and other tools. As Arlington grows, it must grow to maintain a diverse community.
Bernard Piper, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.