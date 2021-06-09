[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: As an eighth-grader in Arlington Public Schools, I have a request. Throughout the past year, COVID has seriously affected the school system. In the beginning, we all started full-time “virtual” and then, when people became more comfortable, they changed it to hybrid learning.
The past year has had its ups and downs. Virtual learning allowed students to wake up later and not be as rushed. But at the same time, it created an environment harder to learn in. The hardest part for me was finding the concentration to do my work.
Going to school five days a week would help create a more normal school experience. It allows the students to engage more with their teachers, and allows friends to be able to see each other more.
I would just like to tell the adults of Arlington that students will enjoy an all-in-person school year next year.
Jeffrey Snow, Arlington
