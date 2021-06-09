[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: With respect to the Gazette’s May 27 endorsement of Takis Karantonis vs. Chanda Choun for County Board in the Democratic Party primary, it’s hard to disagree with this statement:
“[E]lected officials for the most part have tended to be followers, not leaders.”
Arlington County has been ruled by a single party for more than three decades. So it really doesn’t matter which Democratic candidate the Sun Gazette endorses. Either Karantonis and Choun would toe the party line and maintain the status quo – a status quo that marginalizes Arlington’s residents while hiding behind a fig leaf of “public engagement.”
If voters hope to be truly heard and/or to change the status quo, then they must vote for County Board candidates not affiliated with, or endorsed by, the ruling party machine.
Suzanne Smith Sundburg, Arlington
