Editor: In virtually every school district in America, boys are suspended more than girls, and suspension rates differ by race.
That’s because boys misbehave more, and misbehavior rates differ by race. (In national surveys, more black students than white students admit to getting into fights, as education experts like Michael Petrilli have noted.)
Letter-writer Whytni Kernodle sees racial “disparities in discipline” as something that we must “eradicate.” [“Arlington Has Much Room to Improve on Race, Equity – Particularly in Classrooms,” July 23.] But the school system is not at fault for such disparities, if they just reflect who is misbehaving.
The federal appeals court in Richmond said, in its Belk decision, that such a “disparity does not, by itself, constitute discrimination.”
For similar reasons, the federal appeals court in Chicago overturned a rule requiring the Rockford Board of Education not “to refer a higher percentage of minority students than of white students for discipline.” It ruled that was an illegal racial quota, because it based discipline on students’ group membership, rather than their individual behavior.
So, banning disparities that aren’t due to racism can actually violate students’ civil rights.
Hans Bader, Arlington
