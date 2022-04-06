Editor: Although being ranked the second richest county, after Loudoun, in the U.S., the appetite for money among Fairfax County’s government leaders never seems to be satiated.
Their tax-and-spend policies are over the top even as they are considering how to spend their COVID-money windfall.
The new 5-cents-per-plastic-bag tax, long sold as an environmental necessity, will have zero effect on the environment even if everyone were to abandon plastic bags for the reusable sort. And people have been led to believe that this tax is a state policy. It is not.
Stop the bleeding of taxpayers, especially through such regressive taxes as this.
Marty Smith, McLean
