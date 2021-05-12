[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: It’s hard to pick one reason why I’m excited to vote for Elizabeth Bennett-Parker for House of Delegates in the 45th District.
I could talk about how, on issues across the board, she goes the extra mile to deeply understand a situation and make the best choice for the community. She puts in the extra work to learn about the topic at hand and make the most informed decision possible, watches recordings of commission meetings that she wasn’t able to attend in person and reads the detailed reports to learn the intricacies of the situation.
I could share how she understands how government functions in such a usefully wonky way, or that she works the system to ask the right budget questions and get the right items added to meeting dockets in order to keep things moving forward and help make progress on issues that matter.
I could explain how she genuinely cares about our community, and proves it by holding regular events and by problem-solving.
Bennett-Parker is a hardworking, humble, collaborative, smart introvert who rolls up her sleeves and gets things done. She doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk – and she’s got my vote on June 8.
Marta Schantz, Alexandria
