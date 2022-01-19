Editor: Victoria Virasingh, a Democrat who presents a fresh perspective, new ideas and concern for the overlooked and underrepresented, is running in the Democratic primary for the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat on June 21.
Virasingh is a heart-driven Democrat with a strong backbone who will advocate for those in our district and nation who need a hand up.
A woman dedicated to leveling the playing field is inspired by her parents – a father born in Thailand, a Punjabi Indian, mother Ecuadorian – who met and settled in Arlington 30 years ago and began their quest to provide a home and opportunity for their family and only daughter.
A Stanford-educated, tech-experienced professional, Virasingh returned home to Arlington to serve the community that raised her. She decided to make this run for Congress when she saw the need for bold leaders in whom the electorate can see themselves.
Virasingh believes in a living wage for those who work hard every day and quality and accessible healthcare, particularly for those who need it most, together with housing affordability and accessible childcare.
“Victoria for Congress” is not only an idea whose time is now, but a golden opportunity to identify, organize and mobilize the constituencies that are too often overlooked if not ignored.
Mark Riley, Arlington
