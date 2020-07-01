Editor: I grew up in Lumbee country, a rural area in southeastern North Carolina named after the Lumbee Tribe, the largest Native American tribe east of the Mississippi River.
It’s the place where my Lumbee ancestors drove out the KKK in 1958 during the Battle of Hayes Pond. We Lumbee people are incredibly resilient, but bigotry and discrimination was persistent, even during my formative years.
Despite our resilience, Lumbees are all too familiar with the sky-high rates of alcoholism and drug addiction. I too became keenly aware of how it can break up a family.
Luckily, I had a community that helped me defy the statistics that I should’ve been apart of. That’s not everyone’s reality. Especially not for LGBTQ+ folks like myself, who grow up trying unsuccessfully to fit in.
Luckily, none of that stopped me from becoming the first in my family to graduate from college and the first to own a home – right here in Arlington.
Today, we are at a crossroads where the president openly threatens the rights of LGBTQ+ people, traffics in hate and division, and wants to rip away your healthcare.
Like Joe Biden, I know what it’s like to get knocked down, counted out, and left behind. I am voting for him because, at every turn, he has fought for people who grew up in poverty, people afraid to come out, people struggling to find their place in a world where they feel like they don’t belong. People like me.
Corey Barton, Arlington
