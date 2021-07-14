[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: This is in response to letter-writer Bob Leggett [“Biden Has Been the Antidote to Past 4 Years,” Letters July 1].
I will grant him that President Trump’s personality and tweets could be difficult to deal with and accept. But let’s circle back on a few of the issues that the writer seems to gloss over.
• Out southern border was secure when the Biden administration took over in January 2021. While Biden did away with Trump’s “stay-in-Mexico policy” – opening our southern border to most any illegal – it appears that he has put in place a “stay-in-Afghanistan” policy to the 8,000 transcribers and there families who’s lives are actually in danger when the Taliban come to power. Not a compassionate move for the people and their families that actually served and assisted our American troops in Afghanistan. Neither is 180,000 future low-wage workers a compassionate move, unless you are big business and need cheap labor.
• Let’s talk about Hunter Biden business deals. Can you imagine the reaction had one of the Trump children been involved in something similar? But don’t look for any corruption in the family of Joe Biden, as he is just a hardworking servant of his country. Right.
• The Biden administration canceled the Keystone Pipeline (along with those union jobs), helping to ensure the U.S. does not remain energy-independent, while giving Russian the go-ahead on the gas pipeline to Germany despite most of Europe (with the exception of Germany) being against it. Biden re-joined the Paris Climate accords while remaining silent as China brings on a new coal-fired power plant every 10 days. But we should not worry, as the same person (who served as a Secretary of State for Barack Obama) that gave us a very bad nuclear deal with Iran is now the “climate czar” and flying on a private jet while working on what the American people can be sure will be a great climate deal – a great deal for the connected, that is.
• Let’s move to Asia and look at what the administration in doing to the fiscal 2022 defense budget. Build four new combat vessels while retiring 15 Navy ships currently in the fleet. By the end of this year, the U.S. will have 63 fewer ships than China. The Air Force is also following the Biden Pentagon’s “divest to invest” lead, with combat-aircraft procurement down 22 percent from 2021. The weaker we are, the harder China will be to manage. China got Hong Kong under control while continuing to build up the arms on the islands China built in the South China Sea during the Obama administration. Is Taiwan next?
The president now in the White House is not the moderate that was sold to the American people during the campaign. My preference is a president that will keep the country safe and secure for me and for my children.
And by the way, the Sun Gazette’s editorials are certainly more accurate and truthful than what I see in The Washington Post or New York Times.
Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls
