Editor: The Trump administration has declared that it will put an end to all census-counting efforts by Sept. 30, a month earlier than previously announced. And, late in July, the president issued a memorandum barring undocumented immigrants from being counted in the census for the purposes of apportionment that would determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the distribution of national resources to states to defray the cost of public services.
Contrary to the Trump administration’s intent, the U.S. Constitution calls for an accurate decennial count of all people. The administration’s efforts effectively attempt to rob communities of color, immigrants and other difficult-to-reach populations of their humanity, agency and dignity as integral members of American society.
The U.S. is a nation of immigrants; those who came to our shores voluntarily seeking freedom from persecution; those who were kidnapped and forcefully brought here through enslavement and bled upon our soil while they built it; and those who through the coerced circumstances of more recent historical events have sought refuge and sanctuary in this place we call home. All of us are seeking equity of opportunity, a fair shot at the American dream, the dream of building a better life for ourselves and for our families.
Any declaration and memorandum seeking to undermine the humanity of all persons who reside in the U.S. and in Virginia is evidence of constitutional ignorance on the part of this administration. It is a xenophobic and discriminatory act seeking to divide us and to devalue the lives of people of color, immigrants and other hard-to-reach populations among us. An inaccurate count undermines our democracy and the lives of all who dwell here by providing less than necessary resources to Virginia and all states.
In November, we should all remember that only one presidential candidate is willing to count and recognize all of us as valued members of our great nation. Joe Biden is our candidate and is the only one on the ballot with the moral fiber and vision to unite and lead all of us.
Aracely Panameño, Prince William County
Panameño is a national health, civil rights and consumer-protection advocate and is a member of the Todos con Biden Virginia Committee, a volunteer organization of Latino leaders not affiliated with the Biden campaign.
