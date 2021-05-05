[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The bold, $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled by the Biden administration has the potential to yield huge dividends for Virginia, driving economic growth while addressing the climate crisis and safeguarding our coast, advancing equity and helping secure a clean-energy future.
This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take the strong action we need to ward off the worst impacts of climate change, while reducing the pollution that threatens public health.
I call on you to join me in contacting our members of Congress to ask them to seize this opportunity to not only help our economy recover, but to address the looming climate crisis that affects us all.
We can make sure that we’re ensuring a livable climate, built on a better sustainable economy, supporting a more just society – all at the same time.
Bill Hafker, Oakton
