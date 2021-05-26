[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: When Abrar Omeish ran for Fairfax County School Board, she said she wanted to “set a new standard for public service.” She talked about equity and inclusion.
Instead of bringing people together, on the final day of Ramadan she chose words that drove division in our Fairfax community. On her social-media sites, Ms. Omeish wrote the modern blood libels declaring Israel an “apartheid” “colonizer” that “kills Palestinians.”
It was only after she got caught espousing hate that she asked for “dialogue.” However, she has not taken down her original, hateful post.
If she were anyone else, I would support her First Amendment right to say whatever she wishes, no matter how vile or bigoted. But as a public servant, she must speak for the good of the whole community. She must put aside her personal animosities, no matter how deeply rooted, and speak only on behalf of the values of the institution she wishes to lead and represent.
Ms. Omeish, like many 26-year-olds, knows the power of social media. It can promote great things, but it can also destroy. School Board members have a duty to be responsible in their actions and their speech.
We expect our School Board members to set a positive example for our kids. If we are going to have an equitable and just society, we must have local leaders that foster a tolerant environment for all children.
Ms. Omeish had a chance to apologize, but she chose not to. Now, it is time for her to resign. There is simply no place for bigotry or anti-Semitism on the School Board.
Gary Aiken, Fairfax County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.