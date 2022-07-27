Editor: The yard signs that Republican 8th District congressional candidate Karina Lipsman has on the medians around Arlington are illegal, according to the county zoning ordinance.
Yard signs on the medians are only allowed for 31 days before early voting starts, which means the signs can’t go up this election cycle until Aug. 22.
Lipsman’s signs have been up since June. She appears to be the only candidate disregarding the law.
The signs are a blight and there’s an ordinance in place, because most of us don’t want to look at them until closer to the election.
Why haven’t Arlington County inspectors removed these illegal signs? Don’t they see them as they drive to other inspections?
Lipsman needs to learn to follow the law if she wants to be an elected official.
Lynn Burnett, Arlington
