Editor: The electorate in Arlington and Falls Church had the wool pulled over its eyes in the commonwealth’s-attorney primary by the mind-boggling amount of outside political money injected into this campaign.
With the general election a few weeks away, I and many other voters in Arlington and Falls Church continue to have questions about the qualifications of the Democratic nominee, Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, and the campaign she ran during the primary.
Some of the answers we’re looking for include:
• Why was Dehghani-Tafti unable to gain the financial support of her community, raising a paltry 4 percent of her donations from Arlington and Falls Church and funding her campaign with hundreds of thousands of dollars from out-of-state PACs and organizations?
• Why did Ms. Dehghani-Tafti feel she needed to run a largely dishonest campaign, smearing an Arlington County police officer with false charges of “police brutality” and incorrectly implying that Arlington and Falls Church are rife with public corruption and egregious criminal-justice violations?
• What steps has Ms. Dehghani-Tafti taken to educate herself about the Arlington and Falls Church criminal-justice system, since she has no experience practicing law in Virginia’s criminal courts, and as her public comments continue to demonstrate a deep lack of knowledge about this system?
Although Ms. Dehghani-Tafti is unlikely to address these concerns since she is unopposed, the community she seeks to serve deserves a response.
Matt Martin, Arlington
