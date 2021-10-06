[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: I got to know Mike Cantwell through various community activities. He struck me as a common-sense, honest and hard-working citizen who cares about Arlington and all its residents and has good ideas about what’s happening in Arlington and what we need to do to stay on the right track.
I’ve decided to support Cantwell’s run for County Board because we need someone on the board who will bring that common-sense, honest voice to discussions about the future of Arlington.
I’m particularly encouraged by his emphasis on core services, curbing rapid urbanization, supporting small businesses by lowering taxes and expanding the County Auditor’s office.
Fire, police, courts, streets and roads, parks and recreation, utilities, libraries, school funding and stormwater management have been suffering lately as the County Board spends much of its time on other issues. Core services are what residents expect from our local government, and Cantwell will concentrate his energy on making sure those core services work effectively and efficiently.
Mary Roos, Arlington
