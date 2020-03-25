Editor: As a taxpaper who helped fund the construction of Washington-Liberty High School four blocks from our home, I strongly object to the closure of the outdoor track to the public (except for those young and nimble enough to squeeze through the bars where one is missing).
As my husband recovers from a hip replacement, a daily walk around the track on a level, unimpeded surface is an important part of his physical therapy. We have previously used the track for rehabilitation of knees and ankles, as have many others in our neighborhood. It is easy to maintain a six-foot social distance.
This is a public resource, and the last thing the County Board and School Board should allow in this critical time is closing a public, outdoor venue that is serving the community well.
As an elder, this policy is also age-discriminatory, as only the old and disabled are truly kept from getting to the track.
I urge that this ridiculous decision be reversed. This is not a time to aggravate already frayed nerves.
Karin Ringheim, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.