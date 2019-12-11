Editor: Recently, the House Ways and Means Committee completed a full hearing on legislation that would facilitate the planning of care and treatment of people identified with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
The legislation – Improving HOPE for The Alzheimer’s Act HR 1873 – hopefully will be voted on by the House of Representatives and move onto the U.S. Senate for a similar hearing and vote.
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) attended the House hearing. We encourage his support and advocacy of this legislation because of the thousands of constituents in his Virginia district who are identified with Alzheimer’s or another kind of dementia.
There are explosive costs associated with diagnosing and providing services to all patients with any form of dementia, and it is estimated to be approximately $290 billion in this country right now.
As anyone can imagine, access to medical and non-medical services and support programs (including caregivers) results in a higher quality of life. Earlier legislation now mandates care-planning for anyone with cognitive impairments, such as a dementia.
However, many patients and medical professionals do not know of this mandate. In fact, the first year this care planning reimbursement was in place (2017), fewer than 1 percent of seniors living with Alzheimer’s truly received any of this planning.
The new legislation would help educate clinicians and other professionals about the care planning services available through Medicare. These people together could identify the barriers to providing planning and develop how to provide this planning the most beneficial way for those receiving and those providing services.
Those of us with parents or other family members (my mom and younger brother) diagnosed with cognitive impairments, such as any form of dementia, are grateful for the funding and legislation that have been successful during the past few congressional sessions, providing help to so many people and their caregivers and families.
Please join us in urging the Virginia congressional delegation to advance Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act when a time is provided to vote. We are on the brink of identifying medication that will be a resource to the medical community to slow progression of this terrible disease. Improving HOPE care planning will become a reality for so many who have waited for so long.
L. Karen Darner, Arlington
Darner is an Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador.
