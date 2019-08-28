Editor: A recent editorial [“Our View: Connolly Hops on the Impeachment Choo-Choo”] described U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th) as “a relatively serious legislator and adroit politician.” That is not exactly the Gerald Connolly I know.
Unfortunately for the taxpayers of Fairfax County, Connolly spent his years as a county supervisor raising taxes to spend on liberal programs. He then moved on to bigger and better things.
It would not surprise me one bit if he hops on the BDS [boycott, divestment, sanctions] choo-choo, seated next to his congressional colleagues Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. After all, Connolly has never been one to miss an opportunity.
Impeachment today – BDS tomorrow.
Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls
