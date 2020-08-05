Editor: In a July 27 town-hall meeting, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly rightfully boasted of all that he has done to quell the domestic and international effects of COVID-19. He gave support and imparted crucial edits to the CARES and HEROES acts.
As sponsor of the Global Health Security Act, passed as an amendment in the House on July 21, Connolly is spearheading global disaster preparedness.
Considering Rep. Connolly’s attentiveness to how the current pandemic is affecting both the U.S. and greater global community, I hope to see him continue with a meaningful focus on foreign aid in the future. I do not think that he is feigning interest for those around the world impacted by coronavirus; however, it is not outside the realm of political possibility that some of his recent legislative pushes are predicated on a open disdain for the current administration’s actions.
Hopefully Rep. Connolly will continue a consistently urgent focus on foreign aid efforts, supporting acts like the Girls LEAD Act and the End Tuberculosis Now Act.
Jack Feenick, Vienna
