Editor: The Sun Gazette frequently (and rightly) critiques Arlington County’s government for unnecessary spending.
The Sun Gazette also frequently (and rightly) points out hypocrisy spouted by those across the spectrum of public life in Arlington.
That’s why I was so surprised to see that the editorial in the April 16 edition calling for a special election to fill Erik Gutshall’s County Board seat did not even mention the potential cost of such an election, especially in a year when local finances will be so challenged.
It would certainly seem to be an easy way to save a few dollars to hold the election in November and it seems that cost should at least be part of the conversation.
Could the Sun Gazette’s political goals be clouding its usually consistent fiscal views?
Ray Sendejas, Arlington
