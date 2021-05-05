[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: I read with interest your recent coverage of the sidewalk controversy that has erupted in Vienna.
While some may feel sidewalks are a “no brainer,” anecdotal evidence suggests that many pedestrians in Northern Virginia will ignore sidewalks, even when available.
They prefer to walk in the street, sometimes side-by-side, endangering themselves and cars that must try to avoid them.
This can be especially difficult when there are cars parked on the road. Politely pointing out that there is a sidewalk right next to the road is useless.
It’s one thing to have sidewalks. It is quite another for them to actually be used. Paying for sidewalks is expensive and constructing them can be both time-consuming and disruptive.
I am not “anti-sidewalk” by any means. I will, however, think twice before supporting any future sidewalk projects. They’re a lot of money for a very low return on investment. People seem to walk where they want to walk anyway.
Maybe the way to ensure that sidewalks are used is to issue tickets for people who walk in the street where a sidewalk sits nearby.
Larry Allen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.