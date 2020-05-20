Editor: Gov. Northam’s confusing economic-reopening plan is stumbling badly.
First, he ignores one of his own metrics to accomplish 10,000 tests a day before Phase 1 begins, but that never materialized, so he just ignored it.
Second, he orders Northern Virginia counties to remain closed. Then three Loudoun County supervisors tell Northam that their parts of western Loudoun should be open and not closed like the rest of the county. He hesitates. Then Richmond tells Northam their city, which could open under Phase 1, should remain closed. He says OK.
The only consistent thing in Northam’s on-again, off-again, on-again regional plan is its inconsistency.
Michael Bloomer, Gainesville
