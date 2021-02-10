Editor: After Arlington’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) recommended historic designation for the building and grounds of the Febrey-Lothrop (AKA Rouse) estate on Arlington’s border with Fairfax, the County Board must now vote on the designation.
If approved, the designation would initiative a one-year period during which no demolition could take place and a preservation-oriented buyer sought.
Thought must now be given as to how Arlington might reach a reasonable compromise that would satisfy all stakeholders in purchasing the property.
It seems almost too obvious, but perhaps our recent new business partner/neighbor in Arlington – Amazon – and its CEO, JeffBezos, could provide assistance (funding).
Purchasing the property to preserve it as greenspace for public use would be consistent with Arlington’s 2019 Public Spaces Master Plan, which identified it as a “generational” opportunity for acquisition for meeting its goal of adding at least 30 acres of new public space over the next decade.
We have no indication that the County Board approached Mr. Bezos, but it’s certainly an option worth considering. Couldn’t the County Board persuade him that helping to acquire this historic, 9.5-acres of open-space – located in a densely populated, urban area – would be a highly visible statement and proof of his dedication to environmental causes and combating climate change?
When the world’s richest man is living just nearby, it seems logical that a partnership with Mr. Bezos should be explored.
Josh Handler, Arlington
