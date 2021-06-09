[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The following comments by architect and McLean resident Denis Findlay was certainly spot-on in calling proposed redevelopment plans for McLean “a mini-megalopolis of high-density, characterless nothingness with postage-stamp-sized open space that in reality is nothing more than developer-incentivized talking points” [“McLean Zoning Plan Still Drawing Flak,” Sun Gazette, June 3].
Sadly, those comments also fully characterize the development of Tysons, Falls Church and Arlington.
Susan Jenkins, McLean
