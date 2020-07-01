Editor: As a community leader, historian and lifetime Arlington resident, I have watched many politicians and community-service people. Susan Cunningham, who is running for County Board, definitely has my attention.
I was honored to see her more than once at the protests for peace and justice in Arlington over the past few weeks. She wasn’t there to publicize herself or trying to be politically correct; she was these on the ground with the rest of us, working to make a difference.
In my opinion, Arlington needs new leadership. Someone who really “gets it” and not another politician just using the County Board as a step up for bigger and better things.
I talked with her about how important affordable housing is and how important it is to have our first responders be able to live in the county where they work. She was already ahead of me and agreed. We also talked about equality and justice, something most candidates shy away from.
It’s time for Arlington to wake up and be not just a county, but the “county of counties.” Cunningham has the stuff to get us there. She has what we all need right now: plain old understanding.
Scott Taylor, Arlington
