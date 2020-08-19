Editor: In June, InsideNoVa.com (with which the Sun Gazette has a news-sharing arrangement) reported Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. saying: “We have a problem in our profession . . . We do disproportionately use force in the African-American community, and we need to understand why.”
Subsequently, during the week of June 25, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released its 2019 Use of Force Report. Upon its release, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said: “While use-of-force incidents are rare overall in Fairfax County, about 45 percent of those subject to force are African-American. This is troublesome because African-Americans make up less than 10 percent of the population.”
The Use of Force Report cited by McKay documents 688 use-of-force incidents out of 491,682 calls for service. The same report provides the demographics. Of the 688 incidents, 315 involved African-Americans. This is where Mr. McKay gets his “about 45 percent.” In 2019, out of a county population of 1,166,965, 113,196 were African-American, or 9.7 percent. This is where Mr. McKay gets his “African-Americans make up less than 10 percent of the population.”
However, another document – the Fairfax County Police Department Internal Affairs Bureau 2019 Use of Force Report, Addendum A – provides additional relevant information.
A pie chart offers a breakdown on assaults on Fairfax County Police Department law-enforcement officers by race. It shows that 42 percent of assaults on law-enforcement officers were carried out by African-Americans.
This data, ignored by Mr. McKay, provides additional evidence that officers, acting to prevent violent crimes, were compelled to use force by the actions of those they encountered. As a consequence, the use of force cited by McKay report does not substantiate a “troubling” trend or prove disproportionate use of force against African-Americans. Its data are being misrepresented by politicians to support their political ambitions.
I challenge Supervisor McKay, the police chief, the Police Civilian Review Panel and others claiming “disproportionate use of force” by the Fairfax County Police Department to re-examine the facts. They have drawn unsubstantiated conclusions and omitted information that does not support their statements. Their attempts to create the perception of racism are misguided at best and a fabrication at worst.
They should publicly apologize to the Fairfax County Police Department for maligning its personnel and integrity. They also should apologize to the residents of Fairfax County for undermining their trust in those dedicated to fighting crime and protecting the community they have sworn to serve.
Sandra Ellis, Fairfax Station
