Editor: I have known Matt de Ferranti for a long time. He is a very pragmatic and sound policy analyst. I respect his decision-making process and the fact that he is open to hearing options.
I have heard some rumbling about this Missing Middle business. Matt is not going to give away our neighborhoods to huge, complex multi-unit housing.
I do not want somebody on the Arlington County Board to just timestamp something “yes” or “no” on any issue, and especially on how our neighborhoods are going to be developed.
Matt will continue to make sure that Arlington will be the best place in the U.S. to live and call home.
Charley Conrad, Arlington
