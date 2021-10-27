[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: In your Oct. 21 Fairfax legislative-races endorsements, you claim that the Del. Marcus Simon (D-53rd) is “disconnected from cause-and-effect ramifications,” because he runs a modest-sized business and “doesn’t seem to connect actions of government …with their real-world implications on business owners and their employees.”
This is exactly wrong – in fact, Del. Simon, as a business owner, knows firsthand that good wages and benefits for workers and a diverse and inclusive community are crucial to a thriving business environment.
He is not asking other business owners to do anything he himself wouldn’t do. As a resident of the 53rd, I consider myself very lucky to be represented in Richmond by someone who lives his values like that.
Del. Simon is an incredibly hard-working public servant who chairs and sits on countless committees and commissions, never misses a vote or a meeting, and still finds time to show up everywhere in the community all the time, while juggling running his own business. He has my enthusiastic support and my vote.
Cindy Cunningham, Falls Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.