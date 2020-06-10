Editor: For more than 17 years, I have worked to improve access to, and the array of, mental-health services in Arlington.
When we lost County Board member Erik Gutshall, we lost a fellow advocate. It is important that the individual elected to replace him carry on his work to improve services for Arlingtonians with mental illness and other disabilities.
For this reason, I strongly support Takis Karantonis for County Board.
Arlington Mental Health & Disability Alliance sent all candidates for County Board and School Board a questionnaire related to these issues. Their responses can be found at http://amhda.org/actions.html.
I was heartened to see that Karantonis understands the need to ensure mental-health services are available for children in the community (indicating his support of expanded mental-health and substance-abuse services, including increased accessibility to counseling by Department of Human Services clinicians in schools after school hours). He also is prepared to ensure the Virginia Hospital Center adheres to promises made regarding improvements to its psychiatric unit as part of the land-swap agreement with the county government.
At best, the disability community is an afterthought to most candidates. I enthusiastically endorse Karantonis for placing all marginalized communities front and center in his campaign.
We can’t improve unless we are willing to take an objective look at what works and what doesn’t for all Arlington community members. Karantonis has the knowledge and experience to do that.
Naomi Verdugo, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.