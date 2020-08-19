Editor: As an active participant in the Arlington County Democratic Committee (ACDC), I am profoundly disappointed that the committee voted to oppose the proposed constitutional amendment on legislative redistricting, and would like to explain to local residents why they should vote “yes” on it.
Democrats are intensely divided about this amendment. In our own community, every single Democratic state senator from Arlington supports the amendment, as do U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Don Beyer. Meanwhile, the Democratic state delegates from Arlington oppose it.
While Democrats are divided, independents and Republicans are not – and they are already making hay of ACDC’s vote. Independent Arlington County Board candidate Audrey Clement has already used ACDC’s vote to attack our Democratic candidate, Libby Garvey, as a political opportunist who is willing to put power over good government. ACDC’s vote has created fissures within our own party while creating easy attack lines for our opponents, one reason I advocated against the position the committee took.
But the main reason I advocated for ACDC to put “vote yes” on its sample ballot is because partisan gerrymandering is fundamentally immoral, and this amendment would finally put Virginia on the right side of history.
I have been a Democrat my whole life, but partisan gerrymandering violates the most fundamental of rights – the right to vote. Attacking Virginia Republicans’ right to vote through a Democratic gerrymander is just as odious and wrong as Republicans attacking the right to vote through restrictive voter-ID requirements and throwing people off the voter rolls.
The redistricting amendment will end partisan gerrymandering once and for all. It ends the back-room map-drawing by making all information and meetings that the redistricting commission uses publicly available. It creates a fair process where one party cannot completely control the mapdrawing. And it puts citizens in control of redistricting for the first time in our history.
Even if ACDC might have mistakenly put “vote no” on their sample ballot, I hope Arlingtonians of all political stripes will join me in voting “yes” this November. It’s the right thing to do.
Ankit Jain, Vienna
