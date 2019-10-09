Editor: At some point, integrity and honesty must matter. A constitutional government only survives in the light and with the certain knowledge that no one is above the law.
The time has come for such honesty and integrity.
I spoke with the Republican candidate running against Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-34th). My question to him was simple: What did he think of Donald Trump and his constant lies and drama? He responded that this is local and about different issues.
After recent events, it seems very clear to me that these are not normal times with sometimes little difference in political parties and individuals at the local level. The Trump impeachment inquiry puts on stark display a Republican Party willingness to accept continual lies and extreme behavior, not just at home, but abroad.
The Republican Party does nothing but harm concerning critical issues facing America from health care and gun safety to equal rights for all. Their actions are damaging our communities. This agenda applies to Virginia.
A glaring example was the Republican-controlled General Assembly adjourning a special legislative session on gun control in 90 minutes without considering a single bill.
Virginia deserves better. Del. Murphy possesses the integrity and pragmatism needed to actually address key state and local issues: health care, gun violence and equality for all.
It is time to change power in Richmond. Kathleen Murphy and her party have my vote this election.
Hal Donahue, Great Falls
